Taiwanese president to dine in Denver during US visit

Posted 12:46 pm, July 18, 2019, by

President Tsai Ing-wen waves supporters at DPP headquarter in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Ashley Pon/Getty Images)

DENVER — Taiwan’s president will dine in Denver Friday during a visit to the U.S.

President Tsai Ing-wen plans to stop in Colorado for two days on her way back home after visiting Caribbean countries where Taiwan has diplomatic relations.

She will dine Friday at Denver hotel with officials, some of whom will come from Wyoming, which recently opened a trade office in Taiwan.

Tsai considered visiting Cheyenne during the trip but decided not to because of logistical difficulties.

The potential visit led to a verbal skirmish between Gov. Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr over planning.

Orr plans to attend the Denver dinner. Gordon says he has a scheduling conflict.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.