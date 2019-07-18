× Taiwanese president to dine in Denver during US visit

DENVER — Taiwan’s president will dine in Denver Friday during a visit to the U.S.

President Tsai Ing-wen plans to stop in Colorado for two days on her way back home after visiting Caribbean countries where Taiwan has diplomatic relations.

She will dine Friday at Denver hotel with officials, some of whom will come from Wyoming, which recently opened a trade office in Taiwan.

Tsai considered visiting Cheyenne during the trip but decided not to because of logistical difficulties.

The potential visit led to a verbal skirmish between Gov. Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr over planning.

Orr plans to attend the Denver dinner. Gordon says he has a scheduling conflict.