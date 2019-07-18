Summer Tire Safety

Summer has finally arrived in Colorado, bringing lots of sunshine and high temperatures. While this is a fun time of year, it can also bring trouble to our vehicles. Hot temps and even hotter roads increase the chance of a tire blowout.
- According to AAA, more than 50 million people will take a road trip in 2019.
- NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)’s Crash Causation Survey found there was an issue with a tire before an accident occurred in 1 of 11 crashes (9%). Issues included tread separations, blowouts, bald tires, and underinflation.
- The Federal Highway Administration reported that U.S. drivers put 3.2 trillion miles on their tires in 2017.
- Discount Tire offers free tire-safety inspections to all drivers at each of our 1,000+ locations.
AlertMe