‘Storm Casa Bonita’ created after more than 1 Million sign up for ‘Storm Area 51’

Casa Bonita restaurant

DENVER– More than 1.2 million people have signed up to go to a Facebook event in September to raid Area 51 in southern Nevada to “see them aliens.”

The parody event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” was formed by a group of alien hunters who will meet at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20 near the U.S. Air Force Base to coordinate a plan of attack to reveal the truth, FOX10 in Phoenix reported.

Now, a Colorado group has created their own group on Facebook called “Storm Casa Bonita; Black Bart can’t stop us all“. This event is scheduled for Friday, September 20 from 3-6 a.m., according to the Facebook post.

In the details, it reads “We will all meet up at the fountain and coordinate our entry. If we Cartman run, we can move fatter than their bullets. Lets see them Divers”.

More than 500 people have already confirmed they are going to the event.

