Signs up at Coors Field ‘Dismount All Scooters, Bikes, Skateboards’

DENVER– If you are planning on going to a Colorado Rockies game, there are some new rules in place at Coors Field.

On Thursday morning, signs could be seen near Blake Street reading “Dismount all scooters/bikes/skateboards no riding beyond this point”.

DENVER: Rockies banning riding scooters in front of Coors Field during games. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/u1U2e4txSJ — jimhooley (@jimhooley) July 18, 2019

A section of Blake Street is closed to traffic on Blake Street on game days. Now that traffic will also include scooters, bikes and skateboards, according to the signs.

We have reached out to the Rockies for comment and are waiting to hear back.