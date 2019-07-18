× ‘See Them Aliens’ and save 51% off parking at Fine Airport Parking

DENVER, Colorado – 1.3 million people have signed up to attend the event in the Nevada desert at Area 51.

The parody event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” was formed by a group of alien hunters who will meet at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20 near the U.S. Air Force Base to coordinate a plan of attack to reveal the truth, FOX10 in Phoenix reported.

Not all of the people who are attending live in an area to be able to drive to meet up.

Fine Airport Parking is trying to help those wanting to go “see them aliens” by giving a 51% discount for all Area 51 goers. Anyone traveling out of Denver International Airport or Tulsa International Airport will be able to take advantage of this discount. Choose from outdoor, indoor or valet and simply show your ticket to Nevada for the September 20 event and receive 51% off parking, according to Fine.



