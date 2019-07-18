Record setting heat, sunshine continues throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday will be our hottest day so far of 2019, as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Denver will tie the record high of 99° this afternoon, set back in the 1990s. Expect plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions throughout the day.

The record-setting heat will continue again on Friday, as temperatures remain in the 90s and 100s. The record for Denver on Friday is 101° set back in 2005. Expect the sunny skies to continue with breezy conditions.

We'll start to cool down this weekend as showers and thunderstorms return. Seasonal highs can be expected Saturday, with temps reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. We'll see a few pop-up showers through the afternoon and evening hours with a low risk for severe weather. Widespread rain will move in on Sunday, keeping our temperatures in the 70s and 80s to end the weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average, in the 80s, for the upcoming work week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

