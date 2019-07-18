People flock to Colorado mountains to avoid heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. -- When record heat scorches the Denver metro area, some people head to the mountains to enjoy some of Mother Nature's air conditioning.

On Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park, temperatures were in the 60s Thursday with a windchill that was much cooler. Meanwhile, a high of 99 degrees was recorded at Denver International Airport, tying the record for July 18 set in 1998.

"We didn’t really plan on this," said Dan Didrickson, who was playing in the snow with his family. "We didn't have gloves... much less long pants, apparently."

There are small patches of snow left at the national park. At pullouts near them, people stopped to take pictures and soak in the cool breeze.

"This is nice up here," said Doug Goebl, who was visiting from Ohio. "I’m not a hot weather person."