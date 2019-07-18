× Overdue 71-year-old Englewood hiker found dead on Torreys Peak

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The body of a 71-year-old man who was overdue on a hike was found Thursday on Torreys Peak, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials received a call about 7 p.m. Tuesday reporting Don Chambliss of Englewood was overdue in the area of Grays and Torreys peaks.

The sheriff’s office and members of the Alpine Search and Rescue Team and Flights for Life began searching for Chambliss.

He was not found on Tuesday or Wednesday. On Thursday, additional resources, including the Colorado Air National Guard and assets from the United States Air Force, were brought in.

Chambliss’ body was found about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Torreys Peak at about 13,600 feet.

Because of the tough terrain and location where Chambliss’ body was found, the recovery will happen Friday with additional assets being used.

Torreys Peak has an elevation of 14,267 feet. Torreys and 14,270-foot Grays peaks are popular with hikers because both can be summited in one day.