Highs near 100 expected again in metro Denver on Friday

DENVER -- Temperatures soared into the upper 90s across metro Denver again Thursday. We are expecting more heat for Friday with similar temperatures forecast throughout the state.

The record high in Denver on Friday is 101, set in 2005. It doesn't appear we'll get that hot, but we'll be close.

Relief from the heat arrives on Saturday with forecast highs in the 80s along with scattered late-day storms thanks to a cold front.

Behind that cold front, temperatures will drop into the refreshing 70s for a couple of days, with additional rain showers possible. The rain will be great after our recent hot and dry weather pattern.

Temperatures will slowly return to the warmer 80s through next week with a few dry days before some rain returns again later in the week.

