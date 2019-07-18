× Lawyer: ‘El Chapo’ was whisked away to Colorado supermax prison within hours of sentencing

NEW YORK — A lawyer says authorities have wasted no time in sending the convicted Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” to an ultra-high-security prison in Colorado where he will serve a life sentence.

Defense Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said Thursday that Joaquin Guzman was whisked away by helicopter only a few hours after his sentencing in New York City on Wednesday.

He says authorities would tell him only that his client was en route to the supermax facility in Florence.

The prison, known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies,” is about 10 miles from Canon City.

Prison officials and prosecutors wouldn’t talk about Guzman’s whereabouts on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Guzman had been the subject of extreme security measures ever since his extradition to the U.S. in 2017 to face drug-trafficking charges.

Authorities were determined to prevent any repeat of the notorious narco’s jailbreaks in Mexico.