Denver woman loses wedding ring at Elitch Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver woman is pleading for the return of her wedding ring, which disappeared on July 15 at Elitch Gardens.

Tonja McCoy says she had just finished eating a snow cone with her son when she went to a restroom near Kiddie Land.

"It got melted all over my hands and all over my son," she said. "I took my son to the washroom to help him wash up and noticed the cone was all over my ring as well. So I took it off, washed it in the sink, and set it down to dry."

McCoy says she helped her son wash his hands and left the restroom, quickly realizing what she had left behind.

"It was a run, full-speed run, sheer panic," she said. "I knew in my heart it was going to be gone because of how beautiful it is. There were several people in the restroom when I went to look for it, and everybody in there said they hadn't seen it."

McCoy has spent the past few days searching local pawn shops, but says she doesn't know the serial number for the diamonds.

"It's an indescribable feeling of losing it, not only makes me upset at myself, but makes me feel like a bad wife. And I know my husband completely disagrees with that because he's an angel, but it would mean the world to me to get it back," McCoy said.

McCoy is offering a reward and says she simply wants the ring back, no questions asked.

Elitch Gardens says it is actively monitoring its lost and found to see if the ring turns up.

"I'm more hopeful that somebody out there is in possession of it, and just maybe didn't know what to do with it or how to get it back to its owner. If somebody out there has it, I hope they have a good heart as well," McCoy said.