Denver police installing more sensors for gunfire detection system

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department is installing more sensors as part of its "ShotSpotter" gunfire detection program.

For the first time, the sensors will be installed downtown.

On Thursday, police were firing shots to see whether the devices were working correctly.

The goal of the devices is to help police get to shootings more quickly.

The spotters send a real-time signal, which DPD says pinpoints where the shot originated.

"We are able to utilize this new technology in a way that will assist us in preventing gun violence as well as holding those accountable who do commit gun violence in our city," DPD Chief Paul Pazen said.

ShotSpotters have been in Denver neighborhoods for seven years.

The Downtown Denver Partnership helped the city pay for the new devices.

"It is important -- whether you are a visitor, a resident, someone in need of services -- that we all experience the city that envelops us in a safe and secure environment," Downtown Partnership president and CEO Tami Door said.

Robbie Marks owns a store called Marxstyle, which has been on the 16th Street Mall for 20 years.

She had heard about the ShotSpotters being placed in the area.

"I’m not quite sure what it's going to do, what it’s going to accomplish. And that’s what I’m waiting to see," Marks said.

Test shots were fired today near Imelda DeLaParra's child’s baseball game.

She belives the technology can be helpful.

"I think that’s a good thing so that they can get over here sooner than what it would take someone to call," DeLaParra said.

Police would not tell FOX31 exactly where its ShotSpotters are located due to security reasons.