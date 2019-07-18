Denver Police Department to conduct live-gunfire testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- If you are in Downtown Denver Thursday night, don't be surprised if you hear gunfire. The Denver Police Department will be testing the newly installed shot detection equipment between 6 and 11 p.m.

The gunshot detection system uses a network of acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired and then precisely and quickly pinpoints the location of the gunfire. In less than a minute, ShotSpotter notifies 911 dispatchers of the incidents. By quickly notifying police with precise information, the system helps to speed police response, has the potential to save the lives of shooting victims, increases weapons-related arrests, and enhances neighborhood safety, all according to a release from Denver police.

The post from Denver police goes on to say that the live-gunfire tests on Thursday night will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by validation of sound detection system. A bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety-- no bullets will be fired into the air or ground, and there is no danger to the public.