Almost two decades ago, Stephanie and Floyd Rance saw a need to provide an environment for African American Filmmakers and audience members to come together for an annual festival. They started the Academy Award Accredited Martha's Vineyard African American Festival in 2002, and now they're launching The Color of Conversation Film Festival, in partnership with the Newman Center of Performing Arts at The University of Denver. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling 303-871-7720.AlertMe
Color of Conversation Film Festival – July 18th- 20th
