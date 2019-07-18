Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to Gaylord Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Christmas in July! Channel 2's Daybreak got a sneak peek of the all new production of Cirque Dreams Holidaze that will debut at the Bubly Theater at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center for 56 unforgettable performance. Cirque Dreams Holidaze runs November 22 through January 5th.

This critically acclaimed family holiday spectacular is a Broadway Musical, new Cirque adventure and family show all wrapped in one.

What: Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Christmas at Gaylord Rockies

When (day and time): November 22nd through January 4 (56 performances - various times)

Where: bubly theater at Gaylord Rockies Resort (Please note that bubly and theater are lowercase)

Cost: Tickets start at $29