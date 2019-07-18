Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready to play ball for a great cause? The third annual Bombers for Bones Home Run Derby benefiting the international FOP Association is happening this Saturday in castle rock. One of the families affected by this disease came on Colorado's Best to explain the challenges of this disease and how people can help. The event happens this Saturday in Castle Rock at the Metzler Ranch Park. It is open to all ages and it costs $25 to participate in the Home Run Derby. Registration starts at 10am. To make a donation or for more information head to BombersForBones.com