Big music acts at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — More than 200,000 people will attend Cheyenne Frontier Days this year. The world’s largest outdoor rodeo opens to the public on Friday and you better bet it’ll feature some of country’s largest music stars!

Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Midland kick things off at the grand stand Friday evening at 7pm.

On Saturday, Rascal Flatts performs with Clint Black at 8pm.

On Sunday, Josh Turner and Tanya Tucker will rock the main stage.

The big performances continue on Wednesday with Miranda Lambert and Randy Houser at 8pm.

Thursday features Post Malone with Tyla Yaweh, while Friday brings Keith Urban and Walker Hayes to the main stage.

Finally, on Saturday, July 27, a Cheyenne favorite: Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson.

Aside from the music, you’ll find plenty of additional new features.

"We’d like everyone to know we’ve added another event: we added break away roping,” said Jimmy Dean Siler, General Chairman of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

More than 200,000 people attend Cheyenne Frontier Days. According to Jimmy Dean Siler, about 50% of attendees come from Colorado.



For a full list of events at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year, click here.