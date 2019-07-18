Bandimere Speedway gears up for Mile-High NHRA Nationals this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Bandimere Speedway will host the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals competition. Hundreds of drivers are set to compete in the event.

“We go zero to 100 mph in less than one second," said Tommy Johnson, a funny-car racer.

The fan base for the racing sports is huge.

Geno Tumbarello, a paint contractor working at the speedway, says it's obvious why the races are so fun to watch.

“The speed, the noise -- it’s an addiction," he said. “We always -- right before a national event -- do any maintenance painting that’s needed."

Tumbarello has also been racing his own top alcohol racer for about 10 years.

“Grew up in Southern California, always went to the drag strips, something I’ve always wanted to do," he said.

Trials at Bandimere Speedway begin Friday and Saturday. The main event is on Sunday.