16-year-old accidentally shoots himself, sister in Aurora; both expected to survive

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his sister in Aurora Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of South Fraser Street.

The Aurora Police Department said the boy was handling a firearm when he accidentally shot himself. The bullet went through a wall and struck his 14-year-old sister.

Police did not say where the teens were struck. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

APD has not yet said whether anyone will be charged in the case.