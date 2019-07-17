× Suspect in deadly March LoDo shooting arrested in Oklahoma

DENVER — The suspect in a Lower Downtown shooting that left a man dead in March was arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Denver Police Department.

On July 11, Gaghe Fox, 24, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred early March 10 in the 1500 block of Market Street. Vayron Garcia, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were injured but survived.

Police said a dispute between two people led to the shooting.

In April, DPD asked the public for help locating Fox, who was considered armed and dangerous.