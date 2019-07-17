Temperatures to stay in upper 90s to close to 100 degrees until weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be clouds around the Denver metro area on Thursday night before turning clear overnight.

The clouds are helping to make it feel less hot. There will also be a nice steady breeze through the evening.

The hottest days this week will be Thursday and Friday with mainly sunny skies.

A few clouds might again help shade the sun and make it feel less hot.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to close to 100 degrees both days.

Thursday has the best chance to tie or break the record high of 99 degrees set in 1998. The record on Friday is 101 degrees and looks out of reach.

Relief from the heat arrives over the weekend thanks to a cold front that will slide across the Front Range and Denver on Saturday.

The front will bring a few late-day showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures ahead of the front on Saturday will reach the low 90s.

On Sunday behind the front, there will be readings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Next week looks to stay in the 80s each day with a few showers and thunderstorms also possible each afternoon.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.