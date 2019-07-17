Photo Gallery: Old ‘Face App’ shows what you look like when you get older

Have you ever wanted to know what you’ll look like when you get older? Well, there’s an app for that.

Launched in 2017, FaceApp isn’t necessarily new, but it’s making headlines again because the app has gotten good — like, eerily good — at showing users what they’ll look like when they age. The app uses neural networks — a type of artificial intelligence — to edit the photos.

The Rockies even joined in on the fun on Twitter.

Here’s a look at some of our staff FaceApp photos.

