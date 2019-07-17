New needle-free way to draw blood available in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Centura Health is the first and only hospital system in Colorado to use a new IV system called PIVO, which does not use needles to draw blood. Nurses say it is revolutionary.

Traditionally, hospital patients get their blood drawn with a needle early each morning. It can be painful. It can cause bruising, and some people are simply afraid of needles.

With the new PIVO system, nurses connect a catheter to the existing IV line and draw the blood through. The method spares the patient from any additional pokes.

Susan Caneva is the chief nursing officer at Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. She says PIVO is a game-changer.

“That decreases the fear and anxiety that patients have about needle sticks, and it reduces the total number of needles that we are using in healthcare right now, which is a safety benefit for our staff,” Caneva said.

Patients like Jill Eich agree. She had PIVO when she was in the ICU.

“I think it's huge in the future of health care because no one wants to get poked,” Eich said.

PIVO has already launched in about 10 other states. When it is implemented system-wide, Centura hopes to eliminate 800,000 needles every year.