New Location and New Products – Floor and Decor

Looking to give the floors in your home a makeover? Floor and Decor is your one stop shop. Watch the segment to see all the options that are available. Floor and Decor is opening a new location in Thornton and are having a grand opening celebration on Thursday July 18th at 16161 Grant Street right off of I-25. For more information and to find a location near you head to FloorandDecor.com

