Near record highs, dry conditions continue on Wednesday

Our stretch of 90s continue this afternoon, as highs on Wednesday hit the upper 90s. The record for today in Denver is 102, which will stay safe. Expect a mostly sunny sky, with an isolated shower or two out on the Eastern Plains.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs soaring into the upper 90s and lower 100s. The record for Thursday in Denver is 99° set back in 1998, which will likely be tied or broken. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue.

The sunshine and unseasonably warm conditions will continue on Friday, with highs in the upper 90s. We'll start to cool down heading into the weekend thanks to some showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Saturday will make it into the low 90s with a 10% chance of showers. Expect a better chance of rain on Sunday across the Front Range, knocking temperatures back into the 70s and 80s.

