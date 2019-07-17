× Lightning Safety Tips

DENVER – Recently, Colorado has had some severe weather, from hail, to tornado and lightning. In fact in an average year, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground here in Colorado. Our state ranks 19th in the Nation with respect to the number of Cloud-to-Ground lightning flashes.

Although the odds of being struck by lightning are less than 1 in a million, some factors can put you at greater risks. Lightning most often strikes people who work outside or engage in outdoor recreational activities. Lightning is also one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities, in fact lightning causes an average of 30 deaths per year in the United States.

Pam Assid, the Director of Emergency Department at Sky Ridge Medical Center stopped by our studio to give us to tips on how to protect ourselves from risks even if you are caught outdoors when lightning strikes close by.