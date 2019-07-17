Late term abortion ban faces setback

DENVER — Supporters of a late term abortion ban in Colorado faced a setback Wednesday.

Proponents have been trying to make the 2020 ballot in Colorado but the state title board ruled Wednesday they are attempting to make too many changes to their original request and stopped the process from moving forward.

The Secretary of State’s office says supporters can appeal the decision to the Supreme Court or start over.

No signatures can be collected for the effort until the state’s title board gives the go ahead