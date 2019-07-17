× Ivanka Trump to visit JeffCo Lockheed Martin facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Ivanka Trump will visit a Lockheed Martin’s facility in Jefferson County next week, the White House announced Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s daughter has also served as his adviser since shortly after he took office in 2017.

Ivanka will visit Lockheed Martin on Monday. The White House did not specify whether Ivanka would visit the Waterton or Deer Creek facility.

Ivanka will participate in a discussion with company employees, including Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. The conversation will cover Lockheed’s workforce development and apprenticeship programs in Colorado and elsewhere in the U.S.

“Our mission is straightforward; to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs,” Ivanka said in a press release.

The White House said the visit “will highlight the private sector engagement in expanding workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities for all Americans – a key component of the Trump Administration’s ‘Pledge to America’s Workers.'”

On July 1, President Trump declared the month “Pledge to America’s Workers Month.”

Ivanka was originally set to visit the facility in May, but canceled her visit due to the STEM School shooting in nearby Highlands Ranch.