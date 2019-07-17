× Gov. Polis orders flags lowered for retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday ordered all flags lowered to half-staff on all state buildings and properties to honor retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Stevens died on Tuesday night at age 99 after suffering a stroke.

The flags will be lowered the day of Stevens’ interment.

In a proclamation, President Donald Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff until Stevens is buried.

Stevens will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The World War II veteran will be the 13th Supreme Court justice to be buried at the cemetery.

Stevens served on the Supreme Court from 1975 to 2010.