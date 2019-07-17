× Former UFC fighter charged with sexual exploitation, obscenity in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado– A former UFC fighter, Abel Trujillo, 35, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity-wholesale promotion to minor for an offense dated March 1, 2018, according to court documents.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Trujillo was transported from Florida on an active warrant out of Douglas County.

According to court documents. Trujillo is due in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.