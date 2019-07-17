× Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deadly Parker hit-and-run

PARKER, Colo.– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a Parker man on the 4th of July, according to a tweet.

Update to July 4th Hit and Run fatality of Parker resident, Chuck Vogel: An arrest has been made. Sheriff Spurlock will be conducting a press conference at 10:30 am at the Highlands Ranch substation, 9250 Zotos Dr. Media only. @SheriffSpurlock — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 17, 2019

Sheriff Spurlock will be conducting a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Highlands Ranch Substation, 9250 Zotos Drive, media only, according to the tweet.

Edward “Chuck” Vogel, 62, was riding his bike around 6:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July when he was hit. The crash happened in front of the Parker Core Knowledge Charter School at 11661 Pine Dr.

The driver of the car took off. Douglas County deputies found the suspect’s car — a silver Kia sedan — abandoned a few blocks away.