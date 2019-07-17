Denver man killed in Boulder County lightning strike identified

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was killed after being struck by lightning while hiking in Boulder County has been identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said 36-year-old Peter Jornroth of Denver was killed while hiking on the Bear Peak West Ridge Trail on Sunday.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

Jornroth and his 37-year-old wife were struck by lightning about 1 p.m. Sunday as they were hiking Bear Peak in Boulder Mountain Park.

Jornroth was found unconscious and a passerby started CPR, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescuers reached the two near the 2700 block of Bison Drive about 2:45 p.m. Rangers from the city of Boulder and Boulder County took over CPR on Jornroth and used a defibrillator.

Although Jornroth’s pulse was re-established, he later died after the two were flown to a hospital.

Jornroth’s wife was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

