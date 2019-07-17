Conquering Colorado 14ers, safety tips from the pros for beginners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Conquering a 14er has become a right of passage or hobby for many here in Colorado. But for the first-timers, or even experienced hikers, it can be dangerous.

Last year was a relatively safe year for climbing 14ers here in Colorado, with only four deaths on our state’s peaks. But in years past, we’ve seen that number climb to double digits.

The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has put together some videos to show us that poor decisions on 14ers can kill you. This is one of the videos.

They released a series of mountain safety videos. Many hikers and climbers come from out-of-state, or are not experienced. They go over what to wear, what to bring and weather concerns. The videos also make it clear that about 10 of the 14ers are only for the most experienced.

The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative was founded in 1994 to help protect people, but also preserve and protect our peaks.

This came after a study in 1993 that noted significant environmental impacts due to the rapidly growing number of people on the peaks. And that trend continues at a high rate today.