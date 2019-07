× Arrest made in fatal shooting in downtown Denver

DENVER — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that took place in downtown Denver in early June.

The shooting that killed Marcus Nash happened on June 3 at about 4:30 a.m. near 21st and Champa streets, according to Denver police.

Malando Sanderson, 53, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held for Investigation of First Degree Murder.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.