Apollo 11 lunar landing celebrated at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Posted 5:17 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, July 17, 2019

DENVER -- Fifty years ago this week, history was made as Apollo 11 was on its way to make the first lunar landing.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is celebrating the landing with a new display.

Naomi Dequette is a space scientist at the museum and is overseeing the Apollo 11 display.

“It landed here in June when we started celebrating our summer of space," she said.

Archive footage, models of lunar craft and even a moon pebble are among the things on display.

"Technology for MRIs would not have been developed if we didn’t have the space program," Dequette said.

The Apollo 11 display will be at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science through August.

