30 Minute Hit just opened in Castle Rock, where it's designed for women only, boxing/kickboxing/self defense circuit designed for a women's lifestyle. Only 30 minutes, no class times, unlimited training with certified trainers, for all fitness levels and a kid's area for the little ones to play in while they watch mom workout.

The Grand Opening is Saturday, August 3rd from 2-5pm and they're near the Castle Rock outlet mall.