Teenager killed in crash on Flagstaff Road in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Boulder County on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Flagstaff Road west of Boulder when the driver of a 2004 GMC pickup went off the road.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 21-year-old women and a 22-year-old man were taken to a hospital with serious to minor injuries.

Crews worked into the afternoon to remove the truck from the area. Flagstaff Road was reduced to one lane between Gregory Canyon and Panorama Point.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the Colorado State Patrol said drugs and speed are possible factors.