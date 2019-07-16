Scorching summer heat with highs at or near 100 degrees coming to metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few gusty (more wind than rain) thunderstorms early Tuesday night across the Denver area.

The storm chances look to end in the early evening along the Front Range and might linger until 11 p.m. on the far eastern Plains.

Some storms in extreme northeast Colorado close to the Nebraska border could have hail.

The hottest days of the week arrive on Wednesday and last through Friday.

Highs will reach the upper 90s and some places in the city could reach 100 degrees on Thursday.

The record in Denver on Thursday is 99 degrees set in 1998 and it could be matched or broken. The records on Wednesday and Friday are in the low 100s and look to be out of reach.

Saturday will bring low 90s as the heat starts to move out. There could be a stray shower late Saturday, but most places will stay dry with just some late-day clouds.

A cold front arrives Sunday and knocks temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There also will be decent rain chances on Sunday and Monday thanks to the cold front.

In the wake of the front, temperatures next week will stay in the 80s with only isolated showers possible late each day.

