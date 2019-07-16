Public health warning after skunk tests positive for rabies in Morrison

MORRISON, Colo.– A skunk found in Morrison near Meyer Ranch Park on July 12 tested positive for rabies, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

According to a tweet, this is the fourth skunk to test positive for rabies in Jefferson County this year.

If you came in contact with the skunk, you are at risk of being exposed to rabies, according to the public health department.

According to the release, here’s how you can prevent and control rabies:

Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals, including bats and skunks

Vaccinate all cats, dogs, ferrets and valuable livestock

Do not allow your pets to roam free

Contact Animal Control if you find a dead bat or skunk, if you find a bat or skunk behaving strangely or if you or your pet are bitten by any animal

Cover all exposed skin with gloves, long sleeves and face mask for the eyes, nose and mouth to clean up your pet after a wild animal encounter

If you have any questions, you can call 303-232-6301 or visit this link.