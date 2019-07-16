× Man killed in Sunday night Aurora shooting identified

AURORA, Colo. — The man killed in a shooting Sunday night in Aurora has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday the victim is 19-year-old Elijah Wilkins.

Officers went to East 13th Avenue and Newark Street on a report of a shooting and vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Wilkins — who was a passenger in the vehicle — suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Darius Banks, 19, was arrested late Sunday night, police said. He is facing charges of manslaughter and attempt to influence a public servant.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6710 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.