Loveland police officer breaks window to rescue dog left inside hot truck

LOVELAND, Colo. — An officer with the Loveland Police Department broke a window on truck to rescue a dog inside a hot truck.

The Larimer Humane Society posted video clips of the Thursday rescue to social media, showing the officer shattering the driver’s side window of the parked truck to get to the dog.

Calls were placed to the Larimer Humane Society’s animal protection and control dispatch, and an animal protection officer responded to where the truck was parked near Planet Fitness on East Eisenhower Boulevard.

The animal protection officers and the police department teamed up to rescue the dog.

The inside of the truck reached 100 degrees. It’s not known how long the dog was inside the vehicle.

The dog was treated by a veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery. The humane society said the dog’s owner has been cited for animal cruelty.

On its website, the humane society says on an 85-degree day, the internal temperature of a vehicle with its windows slightly open can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes and 120 degrees within 20 minutes.