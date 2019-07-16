Whether you`ve already scheduled your vacation or you`re looking to take a last-minute excursion, Kris Kosach an original host of Travel Channel's Emmy award winning show Travel Gear, has some tips on planning your trip. Go to TipsonTv.comAlertMe
Last minute vacations
-
Check Your Measles Vaccination or Immunity Status before you Travel
-
Summer Travel Must Haves
-
High Tech Gadgets Making Summer Travel Easier
-
Delta allowing passengers to Dominican Republic to cancel their flights
-
Dominican tourism minister calls spate of deaths ‘exaggerated’
-
-
Slim down for your Bali Vacation
-
Want to visit Colorado’s popular mountain towns this Summer? Book now!
-
National Bison Month with Ted’s Montana Grill
-
2019 expected to be a banner year for Colorado tourism
-
Go on vacation feeling slim
-
-
Barbecue lover wanted: Eat ribs and travel the country – while making $5K a week
-
Delaware mother savagely attacked at Dominican Republic resort
-
Woman on honeymoon becomes 10th U.S. tourist to die after Dominican Republic vacation