Inmate who tried to strangle a Douglas County deputy sentenced to prison

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to trying to strangle a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Matthew Farmen, 25, of Highlands Ranch was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections by Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes.

Farmen pleaded guilty in May to one count of second-degree assault of a police officer while in custody. Other counts against him were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

He was in jail after being charged with stealing his mother’s car and injuring her.

On Sept. 20, prosecutors said Farmen asked the deputy to help him move the mattress in his cell.

The deputy had Farmen step outside and went into the cell to the bunk bed. Farmen then went into the cell and attacked the deputy.

As the two struggled, Farmen wrapped his arm around the deputy’s neck. Farmen had the deputy in a chokehold for 20 to 30 seconds, prosecutors said.

“We will protect those who protect us. Farmen found a way to turn a probation-eligible car theft charge into seven years of prison,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“Our law enforcement officers put their personal safety on the line for the rest of us every day. Anyone who attacks one of them will have the opportunity to exercise their full due process rights in our justice system. No question.”

Farmer also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in the stealing of his mother’s vehicle. He was sentenced to four years in that case. Both sentences will be served concurrently.