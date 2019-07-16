× Everything you need to know about attending Broncos training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos training camp gets underway on Thursday, July 18.

The team will hold 18 public practices at its training facility in Dove Valley. There will also be a practice at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on July 27.

There are more public practices this year because the Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame Game, giving them five preseason games.

Parking:

Limited parking will be available at the facility at 13403 Broncos Parkway. The parking area will open at 7 a.m. for morning practices and noon for afternoon practices.

Fans primarily will sit along a grass berm on the west end of the practice fields. Seating is first come, first serve.

Admission:

Practices are free and open to the public for viewing beginning on Thursday, July 18. Gates for morning public practices will open at 8 a.m. and gates for afternoon public practices will open at 1 p.m., according to the Broncos website.

Training camp schedule:

July 18 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 19 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 20 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 21 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 22 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 24 : 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. July 25 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 26 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon July 27 : 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (at Broncos Stadium at Mile High) Fans will need to get a mobile ticket ahead of the event. Tickets will be available for mobile download through Ticketmaster. Parking lots for the stadium session will open at 10:15 a.m. with stadium gates opening at 12:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly as standard stadium security procedures including the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in place. All seating will be general admission and limited stadium parking will be available for $10, all according to a release from the Broncos. In addition to the on-field portion of the day, the Broncos will host several family friendly activities including: Miles the Mascot’s Birthday Celebration – Free Miles visor to first 1,000 Kids (12 and under) Kids Zone featuring inflatables and Jr. Training Camp Football Drills Face painters Performances by Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Stampede Drumline Thunderstorm in-stadium jump Post-practice player autographs

: 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (at Broncos Stadium at Mile High) July 29 : 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. July 30 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 : 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 4 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 : 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 11 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 : 9:15 a.m. to noon

: 9:15 a.m. to noon Aug. 13: 9:15 a.m. to noon

What can’t you bring?

Umbrellas

Lawn Chairs

Coolers and metal containers (soft plastic water bottles are okay)

Video cameras and or recording devices

Food/Alcohol

Full size helmets

Selfie sticks

Pets

For additional information about Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford, here’s the link.