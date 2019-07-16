Distracted driving by teen suspected in fatal crash at Westminster bus stop

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Distracted driving is believed to be the cause of a crash last week that killed a woman and injured a man, the Westminster Police Department said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said a 16-year-old driver hit a bus stop where the man and woman were at. The driver stayed at the scene, arrested and later released pending charges.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be the cause of the crash, police said.

The name and age of the woman who died will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office. The name of the driver was not released.

Police said it will take several months to investigate the crash and determine charges against the driver.