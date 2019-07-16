× Denver man missing in Portugal found dead

DENVER — A Denver man who went missing while vacationing in Portugal has been found dead, according to his family.

Alex Tyk, 31, was last seen at the K Urban Beach Club in Lisbon on June 27. The next day, he was supposed to get on a flight to meet his friend in Barcelona, but never made it to the airport.

On Friday, Portugal-based SIC Noticias reported Tyk’s body had been found in the Tagus River, which flows through the Portuguese capital.

On Tuesday, Tyk’s family said they had just learned that DNA evidence confirmed the body is Alex’s.

Originally from the Chicago suburbs, Tyk convinced his parents to move to Colorado. His family says he lived an adventurous lifestyle and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

After Alex went missing, his sister flew to Europe to try to find him. His family also worked with Portuguese officials and a lawyer in the U.S. to try to get a hold of Alex’s cellphone records and attempt to get a ping on his phone.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Alex’s sister’s flights and other costs associated with the search.