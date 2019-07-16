Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 9th Annual Denver Burger Battle is quickly approaching. The year, chefs from restaurants across the Denver metro area are invited to bring their best meat and compete for the Best Burger in Denver on Thursday, August 1st.

The burger showdown will take place at the Stanley Marketplace, where a panel of chef judges will vote for their favorite burgers before the event opens to the public.

The event is not only excluded to just burgers, there will also be fun activities, craft beer, cocktails and live music.

www.DenverBurgerBattle.com

What: Denver Burger Battle

When (day and time): August 1, 2019

Where: Stanley Marketplace

Cost: $65 - $125