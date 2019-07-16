Denver Broncos help kids in need shop for school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was a big day for dozens of local children who got to go back-to-school shopping with the Denver Broncos.

King Soopers donated $100 gift cards to each of the kids in need through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Players like Justin Simmons, Emmanuel Sanders, Shelby Harris, Su’a Cravens and Jake Butt helped each child find the items on their list.

The shopping trip meant a lot to both the kids and the players.

Sanders said he also struggled to pay for school supplies as a child.

“I can always remember when I was a kid going back-to-school shopping. It's crazy because my mother and my grandmother couldn’t afford it either,” he said. "To be able to do this for these kids, to be right on the platform I’m on right now, to be able to give back, this is amazing how life always comes full circle.”