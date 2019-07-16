× Coroner: Person killed in Englewood shooting was 13-year-old boy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The person killed in a shooting in Englewood on Sunday was a 13-year-old boy, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

The victim’s name was not released due to his age.

The Englewood Police Department responded around 2:38 p.m. Sunday to an alley in the 3600 block of South Bannock Street, where officers found the teen dead from gunshot wounds, said Scot Allen, EPD spokesperson.

An 18-year-old man was also shot and was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.

Police are searching for a white car that allegedly fled the scene, Allen said. He said at least two people were in the car, and, according to the police department, they may have been trying to rob the two victims in the alley.

The car is believed to be a white, 1998 Chevrolet Impala, and may have been occupied by four men in their early 20s.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or people who were allegedly involved in the shooting is asked to contact EPD at 303-761-7410.

The shooting remains under investigation.