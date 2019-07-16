Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado - CORTEO will visit Denver at Pepsi Center from August 15-22, 2019.

CORTEO, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Log onto www.cirquedusoleil.com/CORTEO for tickets.

What: Cirque du Soleil’s CORTEO

When (day and time):

Thurs., Aug 15 – 7:30 pm

Fri., Aug. 16 – 7:30 pm

Sat., Aug. 17 – 3:30 & 7:30 pm

Sun, Aug. 18 – 1:00 & 5:00 pm

Tues., Aug. 20 - 7:30 pm

Wed., Aug. 21 - 7:30 pm

Thurs., Aug. 22 - 7:30 pm

Where: Pepsi Center

Cost: Adult: $49-$115, Child $39-$92, subject to additional fees