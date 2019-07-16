Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo

Posted 9:27 am, July 16, 2019, by

Colorado - CORTEO will visit Denver at Pepsi Center from August 15-22, 2019.

CORTEO, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.  The show brings together passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Log onto www.cirquedusoleil.com/CORTEO for tickets.

What: Cirque du Soleil’s CORTEO
When (day and time):

Thurs., Aug 15 – 7:30 pm

Fri., Aug. 16 – 7:30 pm

Sat., Aug. 17 –  3:30 & 7:30 pm

Sun, Aug. 18 – 1:00 & 5:00 pm

Tues., Aug. 20 - 7:30 pm

Wed., Aug. 21 - 7:30 pm

Thurs., Aug. 22 - 7:30 pm

Where:  Pepsi Center
Cost:   Adult: $49-$115, Child $39-$92, subject to additional fees

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.